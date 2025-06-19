flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi". Date error - 1990 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Date error - 1990

Obverse Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi" Date error - 1990 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi" Date error - 1990 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1990
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:55 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi" Date error - 1990 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi". Date error - 1990. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2433 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 100. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

Сondition
Russia Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi" at auction Russiancoin - June 19, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi" at auction Russiancoin - January 16, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 16, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi" at auction Russiancoin - October 24, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Russia Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
SellerWDA - MiM
DateNovember 30, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Russia Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Russia Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
SellerWDA - MiM
DateJune 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Russia Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi" at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Russia Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateSeptember 15, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 12, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi", Date error - 1990?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi", Date error - 1990 is 55 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi", Date error - 1990?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi", Date error - 1990 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi", Date error - 1990?

To sell the Rouble 1990 "Alisher Navoi", Date error - 1990 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1990All Russian coinsRussian copper-nickel coinsRussian coins RoubleNumismatic auctions