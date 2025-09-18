flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1990
  • MintMoscow
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:15 USD
Average price (PROOF):15 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (108)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1862 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place December 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" at auction Russiancoin - September 18, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" at auction Russiancoin - August 21, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" at auction Zöttl - May 31, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Russia Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" at auction Rare Coins - October 27, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 21, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 25, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 26, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 20, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" is 15 USD for regular strike and 15 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis"?

To sell the Rouble 1990 "Janis Rainis" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1990All Russian coinsRussian copper-nickel coinsRussian coins RoubleNumismatic auctions