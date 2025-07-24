flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1990
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:25 USD
Average price (PROOF):15 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1810 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place October 22, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" at auction Russiancoin - July 24, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
SellerArtemide Aste
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionNo grade CCG
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Russia Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 28, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
SellerKatz
DateOctober 30, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
SellerRare Coins
DateOctober 19, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 7, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 4, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 28, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateApril 6, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 10, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
SellerBAC
DateOctober 27, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionPF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateSeptember 3, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" at auction Russiancoin - May 13, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 13, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 9, 2021
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
SellerBAC
DateMay 5, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 12, 2021
SellerRio de la Plata
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" is 25 USD for regular strike and 15 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov"?

To sell the Rouble 1990 "Georgy Zhukov" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

