Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1990
  • MintMoscow
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Average price (PROOF):25 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 951 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 141. Bidding took place September 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 26, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 11, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
SellerBAC
DateDecember 14, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
SellerKatz
DateOctober 30, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction Karamitsos - September 11, 2022
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 11, 2022
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJuly 6, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
SellerKaramitsos
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMarch 2, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateSeptember 3, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 3, 2021
ConditionMS69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" at auction Stack's - October 20, 2025
SellerStack's
DateOctober 20, 2025
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
To auction

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" is 25 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky"?

To sell the Rouble 1990 "Pyotr Tchaikovsky" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
