RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1990
  • MintMoscow
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:20 USD
Average price (PROOF):10 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1201 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction Russiancoin - January 16, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 16, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction Russiancoin - October 24, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
SellerArtemide Aste
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionAU58 CCG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
SellerKatz
DateOctober 30, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 7, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 4, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJuly 6, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateApril 6, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
SellerKaramitsos
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMarch 2, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
SellerBAC
DateOctober 27, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateSeptember 3, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
SellerStare Monety
DateSeptember 3, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 27, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 11, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" at auction Russiancoin - October 2, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionPROOF
To auction

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" is 20 USD for regular strike and 10 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov"?

To sell the Rouble 1990 "Anton Chekhov" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

