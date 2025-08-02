flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1989
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:30 USD
Average price (PROOF):20 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2466 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2025
SellerCOINSTORE
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" at auction Zöttl - August 2, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateAugust 2, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 26, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Russia Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
SellerArtemide Aste
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionNo grade CCG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 11, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 2, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
SellerKatz
DateOctober 30, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 7, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 9, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 9, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateApril 6, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
SellerBAC
DateOctober 27, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateSeptember 3, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" is 30 USD for regular strike and 20 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu"?

To sell the Rouble 1989 "Mihai Eminescu" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

