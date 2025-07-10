flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1989 "Niyazi" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1989 "Niyazi" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1989 "Niyazi" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1989
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:20 USD
Average price (PROOF):3 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1989 "Niyazi" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1989 "Niyazi". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the Artemide Aste s.r.l. auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place August 31, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1989 "Niyazi" at auction Russiancoin - July 10, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Niyazi" at auction Russiancoin - May 29, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Niyazi" at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 26, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Niyazi" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Niyazi" at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
SellerArtemide Aste
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionNo grade CCG
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia Rouble 1989 "Niyazi" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Niyazi" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Niyazi" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 11, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Niyazi" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateSeptember 3, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 10 PLN
Russia Rouble 1989 "Niyazi" at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 6, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Niyazi" at auction Russiancoin - March 20, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 20, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Niyazi" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2019
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 10, 2019
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Niyazi" at auction Russiancoin - June 15, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 15, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Niyazi" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1989 "Niyazi"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1989 "Niyazi" is 20 USD for regular strike and 3 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1989 "Niyazi"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1989 "Niyazi" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1989 "Niyazi"?

To sell the Rouble 1989 "Niyazi" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

