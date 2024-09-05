flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1989
  • MintMoscow
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:5 USD
Average price (PROOF):30 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1745 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 12,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Russia Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Russia Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
SellerArtemide Aste
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionNo grade CCG
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 16, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 9, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" is 5 USD for regular strike and 30 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko"?

To sell the Rouble 1989 "Taras Shevchenko" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1989All Russian coinsRussian copper-nickel coinsRussian coins RoubleNumismatic auctions