RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1989
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:5 USD
Average price (PROOF):15 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1803 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place October 22, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Zöttl - May 31, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 47 EUR
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
SellerArtemide Aste
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionNo grade CCG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 25, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 26, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 20, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" is 5 USD for regular strike and 15 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky"?

To sell the Rouble 1989 "Modest Mussorgsky" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

