Rouble 1987 "Leo Tolstoy". Date error - 1987 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Date error - 1987

Obverse Rouble 1987 "Leo Tolstoy" Date error - 1987 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1987 "Leo Tolstoy" Date error - 1987 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: nummi.ru

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1987
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where can I sell the Rouble 1987 "Leo Tolstoy", Date error - 1987?

To sell the Rouble 1987 "Leo Tolstoy", Date error - 1987 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

