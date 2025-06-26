flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1988
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:20 USD
Average price (PROOF):25 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 532 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 30, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Russiancoin - June 26, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Zöttl - May 31, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Zöttl - May 31, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Russia Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Russiancoin - October 31, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Russia Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
SellerArtemide Aste
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionNo grade CCG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 12, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 7, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 18, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 7, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 12, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateApril 6, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
SellerKaramitsos
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
SellerBAC
DateOctober 27, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" is 20 USD for regular strike and 25 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy"?

To sell the Rouble 1988 "Leo Tolstoy" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

