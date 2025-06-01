flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1988
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Average price (PROOF):25 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (118)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2461 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2025
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2025
SellerCOINSTORE
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction Zöttl - May 31, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction Zöttl - May 31, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 26, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 17, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
SellerArtemide Aste
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionNo grade CCG
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" is 25 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky"?

To sell the Rouble 1988 "Maxim Gorky" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

