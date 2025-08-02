flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1987
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:35 USD
Average price (PROOF):30 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 947 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 153. Bidding took place September 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction Zöttl - August 2, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateAugust 2, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction Zöttl - May 31, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 17, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
SellerArtemide Aste
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionNo grade CCG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 21, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" is 35 USD for regular strike and 30 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky"?

To sell the Rouble 1987 "Konstantin Tsiolkovsky" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
