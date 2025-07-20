flag
Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1987
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:6 USD
Average price (PROOF):25 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3191 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction Klondike Auction - July 20, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateJuly 20, 2025
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction Karamitsos - April 13, 2025
SellerKaramitsos
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 17, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction Russiancoin - November 14, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
SellerArtemide Aste
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionNo grade CCG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 25, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 26, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 20, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 2, 2023
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction Karamitsos - March 19, 2023
SellerKaramitsos
DateMarch 19, 2023
ConditionPF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 29, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 4, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 12, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" at auction AURORA - September 25, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionPROOF
To auction

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" is 6 USD for regular strike and 25 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk"?

To sell the Rouble 1987 "Battle of Borodino 175th Anniversary - Obelisk" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

