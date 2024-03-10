flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1986
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:35 USD
Average price (PROOF):10 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2432 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 100. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

Russia Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Russia Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
SellerCoins.ee
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Russia Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 8, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Russia Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateSeptember 15, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
SellerKaramitsos
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Russia Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateJanuary 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" at auction Stephen Album - March 2, 2020
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 2, 2020
ConditionPF67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" at auction Katz - February 17, 2019
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 17, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 23, 2018
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 14, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" at auction Russiancoin - June 15, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 15, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 12, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
SellerKatz
DateDecember 18, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" is 35 USD for regular strike and 10 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace"?

To sell the Rouble 1986 "Year of Peace" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

