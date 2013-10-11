flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1984 "Mikhail Lomonosov". Date error - 1984 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Date error - 1984

Obverse Rouble 1984 "Mikhail Lomonosov" Date error - 1984 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1984 "Mikhail Lomonosov" Date error - 1984 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: moneta-russia.ru

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1984
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Average price (PROOF):7400 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1984 "Mikhail Lomonosov" Date error - 1984 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1984 "Mikhail Lomonosov". Date error - 1984. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7358 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1984 "Mikhail Lomonosov" at auction Heritage - February 25, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 25, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
4560 $
Price in auction currency 4560 USD
Russia Rouble 1984 "Mikhail Lomonosov" at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
SellerWAG
DateMay 16, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
4122 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Russia Rouble 1984 "Mikhail Lomonosov" at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2013
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1984 "Mikhail Lomonosov" at auction Rauch - May 12, 2010
SellerRauch
DateMay 12, 2010
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1984 "Mikhail Lomonosov", Date error - 1984?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1984 "Mikhail Lomonosov", Date error - 1984 is 7400 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1984 "Mikhail Lomonosov", Date error - 1984?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1984 "Mikhail Lomonosov", Date error - 1984 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1984 "Mikhail Lomonosov", Date error - 1984?

To sell the Rouble 1984 "Mikhail Lomonosov", Date error - 1984 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1984All Russian coinsRussian copper-nickel coinsRussian coins RoubleNumismatic auctions