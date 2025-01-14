flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1983 "Friedrich Engels". Date error - 1983 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Date error - 1983

Obverse Rouble 1983 "Friedrich Engels" Date error - 1983 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1983 "Friedrich Engels" Date error - 1983 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1983
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:660 USD
Average price (PROOF):690 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1983 "Friedrich Engels" Date error - 1983 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1983 "Friedrich Engels". Date error - 1983. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7357 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1983 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia Rouble 1983 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
344 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Russia Rouble 1983 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
SellerUniversum Coins GmbH
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
SellerUniversum Coins GmbH
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 24, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Friedrich Engels" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 21, 2019
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
SellerSonntag
DateJune 5, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Russia Rouble 1983 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
SellerKünker
DateMarch 17, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2013
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1983 "Friedrich Engels", Date error - 1983?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1983 "Friedrich Engels", Date error - 1983 is 660 USD for regular strike and 690 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1983 "Friedrich Engels", Date error - 1983?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1983 "Friedrich Engels", Date error - 1983 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1983 "Friedrich Engels", Date error - 1983?

To sell the Rouble 1983 "Friedrich Engels", Date error - 1983 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

