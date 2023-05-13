flag
Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1985
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:30 USD
Average price (PROOF):20 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 2,200. Bidding took place December 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateMay 13, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Russia Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" at auction Coins NB - October 15, 2022
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 15, 2022
ConditionPF67 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Russia Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 29, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 4, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 9, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
SellerKatz
DateAugust 1, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 9, 2021
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
SellerKatz
DateOctober 4, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
SellerKatz
DateJuly 12, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" at auction Russiancoin - January 10, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 10, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
SellerKatz
DateNovember 25, 2018
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" at auction Russiancoin - November 22, 2018
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 22, 2018
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 7, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" at auction Katz - March 12, 2017
SellerKatz
DateMarch 12, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
SellerHERVERA
DateDecember 17, 2015
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2015
SellerSoler y Llach
DateDecember 17, 2015
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" is 30 USD for regular strike and 20 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin"?

To sell the Rouble 1985 "Vladimir Lenin" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

