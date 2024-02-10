flag
Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1984
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Average price (PROOF):10 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,500. Bidding took place December 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" at auction Coinhouse - February 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" at auction Coinhouse - February 10, 2024
SellerCoinhouse
DateFebruary 10, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" at auction Coinhouse - February 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" at auction Coinhouse - February 10, 2024
SellerCoinhouse
DateFebruary 10, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
SellerCoins.ee
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateMay 13, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
SellerKaramitsos
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
SellerMonedalia.es
DateNovember 30, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" at auction Coinhouse - October 30, 2021
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 30, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
SellerKatz
DateJuly 12, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
SellerKatz
DateMarch 24, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" at auction Katz - February 17, 2019
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 17, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" at auction Coinhouse - June 23, 2018
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" at auction Coinhouse - June 23, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 23, 2018
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 7, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" is 10 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov"?

To sell the Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Popov" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

