Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1984
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Average price (PROOF):10 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,700. Bidding took place December 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev" at auction Numismatica Italia - July 11, 2025
SellerNumismatica Italia
DateJuly 11, 2025
ConditionPF69 NGC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Russia Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 25, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
SellerCoins.ee
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 4, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev" at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
SellerKaramitsos
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
SellerKatz
DateMarch 24, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev" at auction Katz - February 17, 2019
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 17, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 7, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev" is 10 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev"?

To sell the Rouble 1984 "Dmitri Mendeleev" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

