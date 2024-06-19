flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1985 "Aleksandr Pushkin" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1985 "Aleksandr Pushkin" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1985 "Aleksandr Pushkin" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1985
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Average price (PROOF):1100 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1985 "Aleksandr Pushkin" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1985 "Aleksandr Pushkin". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7359 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1985 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
344 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Russia Rouble 1985 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Heritage - February 25, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 25, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Russia Rouble 1985 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateJuly 23, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 4, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateMay 29, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2019
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 10, 2019
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 12, 2017
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
SellerKünker
DateMarch 17, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2013
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Rauch - May 12, 2010
SellerRauch
DateMay 12, 2010
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1985 "Aleksandr Pushkin"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1985 "Aleksandr Pushkin" is 1100 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1985 "Aleksandr Pushkin"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1985 "Aleksandr Pushkin" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1985 "Aleksandr Pushkin"?

To sell the Rouble 1985 "Aleksandr Pushkin" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

