Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1983
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:740 USD
Average price (PROOF):25 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1857 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place December 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 18, 2024
ConditionNo grade RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 11, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionPF67 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateMay 13, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Antivm Numismatica - December 28, 2022
SellerAntivm Numismatica
DateDecember 28, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 29, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 4, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionPF66 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionPF67 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 23, 2021
ConditionPF66 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 9, 2021
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
SellerKatz
DateDecember 20, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
SellerKatz
DateOctober 4, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
SellerKatz
DateJuly 12, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
SellerKatz
DateMarch 24, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" at auction Katz - February 17, 2019
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 17, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" is 740 USD for regular strike and 25 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx"?

To sell the Rouble 1983 "Karl Marx" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

