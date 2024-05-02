flag
Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov"

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1983
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Average price (PROOF):25 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3181 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 2, 2024
ConditionNo grade RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 18, 2024
ConditionNo grade RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 21, 2024
ConditionPF68 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 14, 2023
ConditionPF68 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 14, 2023
ConditionPF68 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionPF68 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionPF68 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionPF68 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionPF68 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionPF68 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 26, 2022
ConditionPF68 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionPF68 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionPF68 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 23, 2021
ConditionPF68 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 9, 2021
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
SellerTauler & Fau
DateApril 9, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction Katz - February 17, 2019
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 17, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 7, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" is 25 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov"?

To sell the Rouble 1983 "Ivan Fyodorov" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

