RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1981 "Friendship forever" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1981 "Friendship forever" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1981 "Friendship forever" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1981
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:35 USD
Average price (PROOF):8 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1981 "Friendship forever" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1981 "Friendship forever". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2327 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 29. Bidding took place June 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1981 "Friendship forever" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1981 "Friendship forever" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1981 "Friendship forever" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1981 "Friendship forever" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia Rouble 1981 "Friendship forever" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 7, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1981 "Friendship forever" at auction Russiancoin - June 15, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 15, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 480 RUB
Russia Rouble 1981 "Friendship forever" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1981 "Friendship forever" at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 30, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1981 "Friendship forever" at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
SellerHERVERA
DateDecember 17, 2015
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1981 "Friendship forever"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1981 "Friendship forever" is 35 USD for regular strike and 8 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1981 "Friendship forever"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1981 "Friendship forever" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1981 "Friendship forever"?

To sell the Rouble 1981 "Friendship forever" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

