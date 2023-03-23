flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1981
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:65 USD
Average price (PROOF):40 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Coins NB auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 13, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Russia Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" at auction Coins NB - June 14, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Russia Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2024
SellerCoins.ee
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" at auction Antivm Numismatica - December 28, 2022
SellerAntivm Numismatica
DateDecember 28, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 9, 2021
ConditionPF69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 14, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 26, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" at auction Katz - February 17, 2019
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 17, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 7, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
SellerKatz
DateApril 23, 2017
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" is 65 USD for regular strike and 40 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin"?

To sell the Rouble 1981 "Yuri Gagarin" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

