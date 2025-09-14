flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1980
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:20 USD
Average price (PROOF):100 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1023 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 93. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" at auction Frühwald - September 14, 2025
SellerFrühwald
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 11, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
SellerCoins.ee
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionMS69 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 9, 2021
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 4, 2021
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 11, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" at auction Russiancoin - April 25, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 25, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 25, 2018
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" at auction Russiancoin - June 15, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 15, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" is 20 USD for regular strike and 100 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch"?

To sell the Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Olympic torch" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

