flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1980
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:25 USD
Average price (PROOF):70 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 946 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 118. Bidding took place September 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Frühwald - September 14, 2025
SellerFrühwald
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Russiancoin - June 26, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 13, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 18 USD
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionMS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
SellerRio de la Plata
DateMarch 15, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionMS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 25, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 2, 2023
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
SellerCoins.ee
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 18, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 9, 2022
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 7, 2021
ConditionMS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionMS69 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 9, 2021
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 4, 2021
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 24, 2020
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" is 25 USD for regular strike and 70 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy"?

To sell the Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1980All Russian coinsRussian copper-nickel coinsRussian coins RoubleNumismatic auctions