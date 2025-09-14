Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy"? According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" is 25 USD for regular strike and 70 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy"? The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1980 "Olympics 80. Yuri Dolgorukiy" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.