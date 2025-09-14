flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1979
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:20 USD
Average price (PROOF):25 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3168 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction Frühwald - September 14, 2025
SellerFrühwald
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction Numismatica Italia - July 11, 2025
SellerNumismatica Italia
DateJuly 11, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction Russiancoin - June 26, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 10, 2025
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 10, 2025
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 26, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
SellerBAC
DateDecember 14, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
SellerCoins.ee
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 12, 2022
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 9, 2022
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionMS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 3, 2021
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 9, 2021
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 4, 2021
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 24, 2020
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 24, 2020
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" is 20 USD for regular strike and 25 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts"?

To sell the Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. Obelisk to the Cosmonauts" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1979All Russian coinsRussian copper-nickel coinsRussian coins RoubleNumismatic auctions