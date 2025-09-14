flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1979
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:3 USD
Average price (PROOF):65 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3170 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" at auction Frühwald - September 14, 2025
SellerFrühwald
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" at auction Russiancoin - June 26, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 26, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
SellerRio de la Plata
DateMarch 15, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
SellerCoins.ee
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionPF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionPF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
SellerBAC
DateNovember 9, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 24, 2022
ConditionPF68 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 7, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 9, 2022
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionMS69 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
SellerKatz
DateAugust 1, 2021
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 3, 2021
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 9, 2021
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 9, 2021
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 4, 2021
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 4, 2021
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 24, 2020
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" is 3 USD for regular strike and 65 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University"?

To sell the Rouble 1979 "Olympics 80. University" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

