Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1978
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:55 USD
Average price (PROOF):60 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place May 23, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" at auction Frühwald - September 14, 2025
SellerFrühwald
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Russia Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" at auction Numismatica Italia - July 11, 2025
SellerNumismatica Italia
DateJuly 11, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Russia Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" at auction Coins.ee - May 4, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateMay 4, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" at auction Coins.ee - May 4, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateMay 4, 2025
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 26, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2024
SellerCoins.ee
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
SellerRio de la Plata
DateMarch 15, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
SellerAB Philea & Myntkompaniet
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
SellerCoins.ee
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionMS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
SellerKatz
DateOctober 30, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
SellerKaramitsos
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 9, 2021
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 4, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
SellerKatz
DateOctober 28, 2018
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" is 55 USD for regular strike and 60 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin"?

To sell the Rouble 1978 "Olympics 80. Kremlin" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

