Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1977
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:8 USD
Average price (PROOF):95 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 18, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Russiancoin - September 18, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Frühwald - September 14, 2025
SellerFrühwald
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Coins.ee - May 4, 2025
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Coins.ee - May 4, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateMay 4, 2025
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Russiancoin - February 20, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 20, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
SellerKlondike Auction
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 25, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
SellerRio de la Plata
DateMarch 15, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
SellerBAC
DateDecember 14, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
SellerCoins.ee
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
SellerBAC
DateNovember 9, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
SellerKatz
DateOctober 30, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 24, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJuly 6, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
SellerKaramitsos
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" is 8 USD for regular strike and 95 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem"?

To sell the Rouble 1977 "Olympics 1980. Emblem" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
