flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1977
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:15 USD
Average price (PROOF):85 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1927 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place April 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionPF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 12, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 29, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
SellerNumimarket
DateApril 18, 2023
ConditionPF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Coins NB - March 11, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 11, 2023
ConditionPF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - January 8, 2023
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateJanuary 8, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
SellerKaramitsos
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 20, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateFebruary 20, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
SellerCoins.ee
DateNovember 1, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
SellerCoins.ee
DateJuly 12, 2021
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 1, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 11, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 6, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" is 15 USD for regular strike and 85 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution"?

To sell the Rouble 1977 "60 Years of the October Revolution" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1977All Russian coinsRussian copper-nickel coinsRussian coins RoubleNumismatic auctions