Russia
Period:1699-1991

Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1975
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:35 USD
Average price (PROOF):90 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1975 "30 Years of Victory" with mark ЛМД. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 13,000. Bidding took place September 13, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionPF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Coins.ee - May 4, 2025
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Coins.ee - May 4, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateMay 4, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - February 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 7, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 1, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 29, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 2, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 2, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Coins NB - March 11, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 11, 2023
ConditionPF67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Coins NB - October 15, 2022
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 15, 2022
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 12, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 9, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1975 ЛМД "30 Years of Victory"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1975 "30 Years of Victory" with mark ЛМД is 35 USD for regular strike and 90 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1975 "30 Years of Victory" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1975 "30 Years of Victory" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1975 "30 Years of Victory" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the Rouble 1975 "30 Years of Victory" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

