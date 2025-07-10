flag
Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1970
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:15 USD
Average price (PROOF):450 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3068 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 5, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionPF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
479 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Russia Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" at auction Katz - July 10, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" at auction Russiancoin - June 26, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" at auction Russiancoin - June 19, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" at auction Coins NB - May 31, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPF69 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" at auction Numisbalt - February 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" at auction Russiancoin - January 16, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 16, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
SellerNumimarket
DateNovember 27, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" at auction Russiancoin - October 24, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
SellerCoins.ee
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
SellerKatz
DateAugust 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJuly 23, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJune 28, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMay 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
SellerWDA - MiM
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionPF67 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 2, 2024
ConditionNo grade RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 28, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" is 15 USD for regular strike and 450 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin"?

To sell the Rouble 1970 "100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

