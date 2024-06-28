Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1932 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1932
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1932 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 800. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
