Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1932 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1932 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1932 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1932
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1932 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 800. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search