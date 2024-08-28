20 Kopeks 1978 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1978 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 71,400. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (6) AU (2) XF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) SP66 (6) PL64 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (6)