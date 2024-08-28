Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1978 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1978 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1978 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1978
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1978 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 71,400. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.

  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1978 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1978 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1978 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1978 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1978 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1978 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1978 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1978 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1978 at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1978 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1978 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1978 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1978 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1978 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1978 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1978 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1978 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1978 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1978 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1978 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 20 Kopeks 1978 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

