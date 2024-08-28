Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1978 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 3,4 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1978
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1978 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 71,400. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
