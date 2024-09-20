20 Kopeks 1972 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1972 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 60116 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 302. Bidding took place January 2, 2014.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (7) UNC (25) AU (13) XF (12) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (1) SP66 (1) SP65 (1) PL67 (1) PL66 (3) PL65 (2) PL63 (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (6) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (15)

AURORA (1)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

Coins.ee (3)

CoinsNB (1)

Empire (7)

Heritage (4)

Hess Divo (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

MS67 (2)

Rare Coins (3)

RND (3)

Russiancoin (3)

Spink (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)