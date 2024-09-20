Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1972 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1972 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1972 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1972
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1972 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 60116 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 302. Bidding took place January 2, 2014.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Alexander - May 12, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Alexander - May 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Alexander - May 12, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Alexander - May 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction RND - July 1, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction RND - July 1, 2021
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1972 at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

