Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1972 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 3,4 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1972
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1972 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 60116 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 302. Bidding took place January 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (15)
- AURORA (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Empire (7)
- Heritage (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- MS67 (2)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RND (3)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search