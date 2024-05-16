Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1970 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1970 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1970 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1970
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1970 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Empire (10)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 32500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Alexander - November 21, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Alexander - November 21, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1970 at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1970 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Category
Year
Search