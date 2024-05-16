Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1970 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 3,4 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1970
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1970 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 32500 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
