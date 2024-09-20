Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1969 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1969 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1969
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1969 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 10,300. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1969 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

