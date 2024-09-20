20 Kopeks 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1969 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 10,300. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

