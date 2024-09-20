Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 3,4 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1969
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1969 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 10,300. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (19)
- AURORA (7)
- Coins and Medals (7)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (7)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (3)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (7)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search