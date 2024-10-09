Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1949. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Relief star
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1949
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1949 . Relief star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 46,000. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (2)
Where to sell?
