Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1949. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Relief star

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1949 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1949 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1949
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1949 . Relief star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 46,000. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1949 at auction AURORA - August 22, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1949 at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
641 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
