20 Kopeks 1949. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1949 . Relief star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 46,000. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) Service ННР (2)