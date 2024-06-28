Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1945 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1945
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1945 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 950. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 43000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
