Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1940. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Smooth star
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1940
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1940 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
