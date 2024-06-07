20 Kopeks 1936 "Type 1935-1936". Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1936 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 14,175. Bidding took place August 16, 2022.

Сondition AU (4) XF (8) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) DETAILS (2) Service ННР (2)