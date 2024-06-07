Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1936 "Type 1935-1936". Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Smooth star

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1936 "Type 1935-1936" Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1936 "Type 1935-1936" Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1936
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1936 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 14,175. Bidding took place August 16, 2022.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 15333 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - June 3, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - June 3, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 3, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - May 29, 2019
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - May 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - May 29, 2019
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - May 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - January 30, 2019
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - January 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - February 28, 2018
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - February 28, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 28, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search