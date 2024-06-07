Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1936 "Type 1935-1936". Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Smooth star
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1936
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1936 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 14,175. Bidding took place August 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 15333 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
