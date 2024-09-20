Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1932 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1932 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1932 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1932
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1932 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (29)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (32)
  • Coins.ee (8)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (11)
  • Imperial Coin (17)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (6)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • Russiancoin (12)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

