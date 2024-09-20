Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1932 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1932
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1932 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (29)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (32)
- Coins.ee (8)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (11)
- Imperial Coin (17)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (5)
- MUNZE (3)
- NIKO (3)
- Rare Coins (9)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (6)
- Russian Heritage (10)
- Russiancoin (12)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
