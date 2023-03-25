Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1924-1931" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1931
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1931 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 890 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 562,842. Bidding took place September 18, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Empire (8)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
3780 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4270 $
Price in auction currency 330000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
12
