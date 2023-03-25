Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1924-1931" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1924-1931" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1924-1931" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1931
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1931 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 890 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 562,842. Bidding took place September 18, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Empire (8)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
3780 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4270 $
Price in auction currency 330000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - October 20, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - October 20, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - April 9, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - April 9, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - April 7, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - April 7, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - March 10, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - March 10, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - February 10, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - February 10, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - September 26, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - September 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 26, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction AURORA - February 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Empire - December 12, 2020
Seller Empire
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Empire - December 1, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - September 21, 2019
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - September 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

