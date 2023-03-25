20 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1924-1931" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1931 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 890 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 562,842. Bidding took place September 18, 2019.

