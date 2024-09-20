Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1955 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1955
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1955 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 6,300. Bidding took place October 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (10)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (3)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 26, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1955 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search