Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1955 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1955 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1955 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1955
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1955 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 6,300. Bidding took place October 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (10)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Alexander - September 26, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Alexander - September 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 26, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction MUNZE - March 25, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Imperial Coin - February 24, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Imperial Coin - February 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1955 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1955 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Art-Rite S.r.l.
Auction Oct 10, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Picena SRL
Auction Oct 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search