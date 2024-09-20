Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1931 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1931 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1931 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1931
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1931 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - May 6, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - May 6, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction MUNZE - March 25, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1931 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

