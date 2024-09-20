Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1931 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1931
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1931 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
