Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1924-1931" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1924-1931" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1924-1931" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1931
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1931 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2807 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2017.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1931 at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
