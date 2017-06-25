Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1924-1931" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1931
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1931 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2807 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
