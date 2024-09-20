Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1984 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1984 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
