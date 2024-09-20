Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1984 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1984 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1984 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1984
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1984 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1984 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1984 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1984 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1984 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1984 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1984 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1984 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1984 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1984 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1984 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1984 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1984 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1984 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1984 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1984 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1984 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1984 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1984 at auction AURORA - April 11, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date April 11, 2019
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1984 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1984 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

