10 Kopeks 1984 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1984 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.

