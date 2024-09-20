10 Kopeks 1921 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1921 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 22262 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

