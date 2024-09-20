Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1921 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1921
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1921 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 22262 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
