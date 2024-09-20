Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1921 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1921 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1921 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1921
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1921 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 22262 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

